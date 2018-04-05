No, we've been watching because word got out in January that the guy behind Mucci's Italian and Saint Dinette would open a Lyn-Lake bagel shop and deli with Saint Dinette chef Adam Eaton and general manager Laurel Elm, and that it might open by April -- which, you'll note, it now is. Every carb-loving heathen in town has been salivating over the in-the-works eatery, ready to have a new breakfast spot from celebrated chefs to work into the rotation. And so, we've waited.

On Wednesday morning, Niver fired off a 273-character update on the progress at 901 W. Lake St. Here's the deal: It's gonna be called Maven; it'll have a full liquor license; it could be open by June.

I mean, we're essentially just reporting on a tweet, so here -- read it in his own words:

our new restaurant in MPLS will be named Maven. demo on the space has begun. it is real. june looks like a good month to open. breakfast, lunch, dinner, carry out, full liquor. plans include an indoor/outdoor bar and patio seating. there are parking spots. things are good. — Niver (@tniver) April 4, 2018

There you have it!

Maybe, as @Latinpig66 did, you're asking: "Concept?"

More tweet-reading-slash-reporting: Maven will "act like a deli but won’t adhere to traditional deli norms...more variety and a mix of traditional American, Middle Eastern and Eastern European foods. Bagels, raw bar, sandwiches, roasted meat and fish, dumplings, full bar, etc."

(He's also promised: "It'll be good!")

You can presumably follow the progress on Maven's freshly minted Twitter account. Or, like we said, on Niver's. He's funny!