That, of course, is Spanish for "goodbye Mercado," the Minneapolis restaurant that's operated on the ground level of Lyn-Lake's Lime apartment complex since 2016. Parent company Jester Concepts won't be renewing Mercado's lease, according to a press release, though the place will remain operational through the end of the month (a Dec. 14 Dizzy Dog tiki pop-up may or may not feature drunk-ass mutts).

In 2014, Jester launched the lobby restaurant at 2904 Lyndale Ave. S. as Marche, a sandwich-focused concept, before pivoting to tacos and cocktails. In a statement, the company assures us it's not "slowing down" and teases future concepts plus an acquisition in 2020.

Borough, Parlour, Monello, Constantine, and P.S. Steak all fall under Jester's corporate umbrella.

Click here to read our recent cover story about how dang hard it is to run a freaking restaurant in the Twin Cities.