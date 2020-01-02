Lyn-Lake's Hickory n' Hops quietly closes during the holidays

…So close, yet so far.

Just after Christmas, Hickory n’ Hops (FKA Lyndale Taphouse, whose new owners changed its name this past August) posted a sign on its doors reading, “Hickory n’ Hops will be closed till Jan 2, 2020. Happy Holidays and a very happy New Year!”

Though some employees reported being caught off-guard by their sudden holiday vacation, it was Hickory n’ Hops’ message the following Monday, December 30 that would end the modern smokehouse’s stint in Lyn-Lake.

Per a statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Hickory n’ Hops informed customers with a heavy heart they would no longer reopen after the holidays at all.

They wrote, “We are deeply saddened to announce that Hickory n’ Hops will not be reopening after this holiday break. We gave it our best effort, but we were simply not able to move past a couple challenges.”

City Pages reached out to Hickory n’ Hops. Representatives were unavailable for comment. We’ll update as more info becomes available.

Until then, it’s anyone’s guess as to what those challenges may have been, and what the space’s future may hold. (Also, very seriously: if anyone has an inside line on where Hickory n’ Hop’s legendary PIT BEEF neon is headed, please do holler my way.)

With Hickory n' Hops' midnight-hour closure, this brings the total number of restaurants to kick the bucket in Uptown during 2019 to nine (if we didn’t miss any). You know where we’re going with this… *skull emoji* *question mark*