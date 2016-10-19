Lyn 65 is opening a new Mexican restaurant

How many times have you said it? You want good Mexican, but you also want a flickering candle on the table, you want a glass of decent wine, you want somebody to serve it all up to you, nice like.

Ask, and you shall receive. Maya is going full service, Jefe Urban Hacienda is all of the above and more, and soon, Pajarito will revitalize the old Glockenspiel space on West 7th Street, guaranteed to serve up some downright amazing tacos from chefs Tyge Nelon and Steven Hesse (formerly of Chino Latino and Libertine, respectively).

And now, word has come from Lyn 65 that late next year they’ll be opening a Mexican restaurant led by Morelos, Mexico native Jose Alarcon. The location of this new restaurant was not announced.

Can’t wait a whole year? Attend their quarterly lead-up dinner series, Pigeon Hole, with the first dinner taking place on Monday, November 7th, at Lyn 65. The first menu will be five courses focusing on Mexican spices and grilling techniques.

Tickets are $45 with optional drink pairings for $20. Purchase them here.

Considering the history the restaurant has with other beloved cuisines and dishes (think pizza, fried chicken, and burgers) this is sure to be good.

6539 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

612-353-5501

lyn65.com

