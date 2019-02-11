After a little over a year, Lucky Oven Bakery—home of tasty pastries and sandwiches and, perhaps most notably, a wall of vintage Easy Bake Ovens—has closed. No farewell on social media yet, but a sign thanking customers and saying farewell has gone up in the window, according to the Star Tribune.

The south Minneapolis bakery only opened in November 2017; owner Kristy Dirk hoped to create a cozy breakfast and lunch spot for the neighborhood that paid a colorful homage to the little ovens that first sparked her love of baking.

“It’s just a really great neighborhood that loves to support local restaurants,” the Red Wagon Pizza and Salty Tart alum told CP as the opening approached. "People have been stopping by to say hi and say they’re excited ... I want this to be a place people can come and feel at home.”

We don't know yet on what that means for Dirk or the space—or the 50-plus little ovens inside—but the Strib reports that there's a "for rent" sign in the window alongside Dirk's goodbye.