"Lucky Cricket is closed for the 4th of July holiday and remodeling for the next two weeks," the note reads. "We look forward to seeing and serving you soon!"

You may recall that the Bizarre Foods host's Asian restaurant was less than lucky from the start, after his comments about "horseshit Chinese food" aired. We reviewed the controversy-embroiled eatery -- which had been roundly panned by diners online -- in February, and were largely underwhelmed (though not as enraged as some laptop critics).

A number of new non-Asian-owned restaurants bearing the name "lucky" -- first Lucky Lee's in New York, then celeb chef Gordon Ramsay's Lucky Cat -- have come under fire for leaning on that "lucky" trope while serving bad Chinese food and toeing the appropriation line. (Or being outright racist.) It doesn't seem a stretch to say that if this cricket does reopen, it might do so with a new name, at least.

Will it reopen at all? Maybe! A sudden half-month closure is rarely a good sign, and on Twitter, folks have speculated -- ahem, bet their lives -- that it won't be back in two weeks, or ever again.

For now, its online reservations portal shows no availability for the remainder of July or further into the future. We'll update with additional info as we have it.