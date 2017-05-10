This time, the 40-foot bar will be freckled with pints of Kathleen Culhane’s beer.

Most Twin Cities beer-lovers know Kathleen Culhane for her previous taproom venture, Sidhe Brewing. In early 2017, Culhane lost her lease for Sidhe Brewing in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul.

Culhane attributes Sidhe’s closure to a combination of factors, including a bad location, lack of marketing, and an unfortunate lease. After experiencing the growth and decline of a taproom, Culhane is prepared to do things differently this time around.

One distinguishing factor of Culhane Brewing is the ownership: The building owner will serve not only as a landlord, but also as a co-owner. The owner’s investment means he has a strong buy-in for the brewery’s success.

The building will also soon be home to a pub and an arcade, attractions Culhane believes will draw more visitors to the area. She’ll be located across the street from the depot and a stone’s throw from the soon-to-open 12welve Eyes Brewing.

Inside the former metal club, Station 4. Katelyn Regenscheid

Where Culhane once saw locating her taproom near other craft breweries as a risk, she now sees it as a strategic business decision. “You need to co-locate with other breweries because people love to hop,” she explains. The St. Paul neighborhood is also home to Barrel Theory Beer Company and is near Downtown’s Great Waters and Tin Whiskers.

Before Culhane can start brewing again, she'll have to do some crowd-funding. The brewery aims to launch its Indiegogo and MNvest campaign in the next week. Indiegogo will collect smaller donations, and donors will receive perks cards.

For MNvest investors, there is a $6,000 minimum buy-in with the goal of raising $200,000–800,000. These large-scale investors will also become stockholders. The goal’s lower range will get the 100-seat taproom off the ground as-is. Culhane’s higher goal would purchase all new equipment and upgrading from her 2bbl system to 10bbl. Currently, Culhane Brewing has nine investors in addition to the brewer and her co-owner.

Culhane Brewing Company

505 Payne Ave, St Paul