Loring Bar & Restaurant to host black tie, all-you-can-eat buffet with pole dancing

The newest of this combo to arrive on the scene -- though far less Freudian than ye olde ‘Vu -- is a joint effort between Pole and Performing Art and the Loring Bar & Restaurant. They’re calling it Cirque du Pole. Interested guests purchase advance tickets, which guarantee their table and access to an all-you-can-eat buffet from Loring Catering.

Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress, donning your black tie attire for the themed revue. August’s theme is “Pop Stars of the 90’s,” while subsequent months get a bit more esoteric, September’s “Glam Masquerade” and an aesthetically spooky “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The evening follows a strict schedule of “pop-up performances” shortly after doortime. Each is designed to tantalize beyond the pole -- from bellydancing and trapeze acts, to lollipop artists, and so on -- ensuring that trips to the buffet stay spicy, exciting all the senses. Before night’s end, the attendee costume contest is announced, and prizes are bestowed unto winners.

Oh… Did we forget to mention the costume contest? “Black tie suggested” attire also means “come in costume,” because this is still the Midwest. So do try to dress high-brow, with a winning spirit, and keep a buffet-accommodating waistline in mind, won’t you? There are prizes on the line.

The first of the series’ events will begin August 19. We’re telling you about it now so you can begin budgeting early.

What, did you expect tickets for artist-powered bacchanalia would come cheap? A seat at your table and access to the buffet will run anywhere from 45 to 65 dollars per person (not including alcohol), depending how close to the action (and food) one prefers to sit. Discounts are offered for purchasing a full table.

Taken together, Cirque du Pole is unique, to be sure. Throw in the ambiance from one of Minneapolis’ most whimsical dining rooms, and this recurring fete feels like it could easily approach Moulin Rouge territory.

(We mean that nicely.)

Cirque du Pole at Loring Bar & Restaurant

327 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis

Events 3rd week every month, tickets on sale now