At least, that's according to a handful of flyers that have gone up at a long-vacant storefront at the corner of Lake and Lyndale (700 W. Lake St., Minneapolis), the former home of Milio's sandwich shop.

A Mrs. Dumpling to-go window had been planned for the bustling Lyn-Lake corner, but the people behind it announced in May that they were no longer looking to set up shop in the space. It's sat empty since -- though those Mrs. Dumpling signs have remained plastered over the windows on Lake, taunting legions of drunk passers-by with the promise of potstickers.

Founded in '69 (nice), the Wyoming-based fast food chain Taco John's started as a taco stand and now sells "West-Mex" fare in 27 states. Minnesota has 62 locations, according to the TJ's website, including one in the skyway in downtown Minneapolis.

More taco info as we have it.