In fact, the last time I told a friend and U of M alum I was at the Seven Corners dive, their response was along the lines of, "That place is still open?"

Not a great sign.

And it looks like the moose's future is in question again. According to Fox 9, the city will move to revoke the saloon's liquor license following a series of shootings—one fatal—that took place this summer. Bullwinkle's owners were already in trouble then, as the incident occurred at the adjacent and unlicensed Ruby Lounge, which they also own.

It got to a point where the neighborhood required an increased police presence: “In the case of Seven Corners, we’re able to add more resources: beat officers, night patrol, mobile cameras, undercover officers and really put resources in the area where they would do the most good,” sergeant Darcy Horn told the station.

Bullwinkle's has been fined repeatedly, Fox 9 reports, for violations "including bar management’s inability to control its customers," and owes upwards of $25,000 in taxes.