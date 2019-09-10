Look inside Minnesota’s first Dunkin’ Next Generation concept store

Folks in Rochester spent the weekend lining up to be among the first in the nation to test out a new, futuristic version of ye olde classic Dunkin’—the East Coast’s favorite 24-7, 365-day-a-year den of coffee and doughnuts.

Bright and early this past Thursday morning, excitement was a’brewing as the chain’s first next-generation store opened at 2519 Commerce Dr. when a giant, branded mascot coffee cup with a multi-thousand-dollar check made out to Channel One Regional Food Bank presided over a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new 1,600-square-foot location.

Big Coffee Guy was pumped for the ribbon cutting ceremony Dunkin'

Unlike its doughnut shop cousins, Rochesters Dunkin’ features an array of bakery and caffeine tech that its brethren only aspire to. Long gone are the days when “coffee” is your only option; an innovative tap system serves all eight of Dunkin’s signature cold beverages—coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee, nitro infused cold brew coffee, and more—while staff trained to use espresso machines create hand-crafted drinks to order.

With a drive-thru window and mobile ordering, busy folks on-the-go are sure to love its enhanced convenience. As at all Dunkin’ locations, baked goods, bagels, sandwiches, and hot and iced drinks will be available from open to close at the new Rochester spot.

Rochester’s new, futuristic Dunkin’ concept will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, staffed by a crew of perky youth wearing shirts reading "Fueled by Positive Energy."

…That's nice and all, but nowhere near as nice as the myriad flavors of coffee they're so gently handing over.

Dunkin'

2519 Commerce Dr., Suite 100, Rochester

507-361-1219