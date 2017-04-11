City Pages

Long live Italian Dunkers: School lunch isn't supposed to be 'artisan'

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 by City Pages Readers in Food & Drink
One man's hot dog bun, as seen here in Mankato East High School, is another man's Italian Dunker. Provided

Reader Heather Gilsrud responds to This school lunch in Mankato looks... different [PHOTOS]

There's nothing alarming about the "Italian Dunkers." So what? It's a half of a hot dog bun! Convenient portion control. Are they supposed to hand-knead 8 grain and radish sprout bread by hand, shape them into appropriate, non-offensive shapes, bake them in a sustainable wood-fired hearth, and top it with Madagascan black garlic pureé, hand-pressed olive oil, and artisan, free-range miniature-horse milk cheeses? IT'S SCHOOL LUNCH, for crying out loud 

