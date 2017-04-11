Long live Italian Dunkers: School lunch isn't supposed to be 'artisan'

There's nothing alarming about the "Italian Dunkers." So what? It's a half of a hot dog bun! Convenient portion control. Are they supposed to hand-knead 8 grain and radish sprout bread by hand, shape them into appropriate, non-offensive shapes, bake them in a sustainable wood-fired hearth, and top it with Madagascan black garlic pureé, hand-pressed olive oil, and artisan, free-range miniature-horse milk cheeses? IT'S SCHOOL LUNCH, for crying out loud