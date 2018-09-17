Local Suds: 5 Minnesota beers to drink in September

What a goddamn wonderful world. In 2018, beer is officially a destination. It’s lifestyle. It’s a personality surrogate. The good news? Beer never stops giving you good reasons to internalize its culture. Let these five local brews lead you to your next great excuse this month.

Indeed Flavorwave

IPA, 6.2% ABV, 73 IBU

On Tuesday, September 11, Indeed released their first ever year-round IPA. Titled Flavorwave, the retro-styled beer follows up last year's popular Peach Bum IPA as Indeed’s fruitiest offering. Making good use of Denali, Mosaic, Centennial, El Dorado, and, of course, Citra hops, Flavorwave abounds with grapefruit and clementine zest, all steeping in the beer’s glorious orange body. Look forward to stocking this easy-drinking go-to IPA whether it’s rain, sleet, or shine.

Surly Sleek

IPA, 6.5% ABV, n/a IBU

Surly went for “unique and drinkable” with the 2018 edition of their Hop Pack, and the two new beers they introduced to the stable certainly maintain that ethos. First of the two is Kitsch, a multi-hopped lager, but more remarkable is its fellow debutante Sleek. Head brewer Ben Smith calls Sleek “hop candy” for its deep, malty notes. The oats in the brew add to that, but the big resinous clouds of Simcoe—the only hop used in the beer—undercut that sweetness. Surly’s fall hop obsession doesn’t end here, though: 3DH, a triple dry-hopped IPA, and their annual wet-hopped offering Wet are both set to release next.

Lift Bridge 10 Year Anniversary Farm Girl

Saison, 5.5% ABV, 12 IBU

I’ve never been a big fan of Lift Bridge’s signature Farm Girl Saison, but that doesn’t mean I don’t respect the empire the Stillwater brewery’s built over the past decade. To celebrate their first decade in business, Lift Bridge released a knockout variation on their flagship brewed on French champagne yeast and served under cork and cage. The 10th Anniversary Farm Girl Saison is light and effervescent. The longer you let it linger in the bottle, the more these characteristics emerge. There’s still that spicy saison sitting beneath the layers of bubbly, but the beer is given new life by the new batch of microbiota. Makes you want to clink a glass. Be sure to chase your tasting with this excellent interview with co-owner Dan Schwarz in the Growler.

Broken Clock the Katz Pajamas

Double IPA, 8% ABV, 35 IBU

Stock moves fast over at Broken Clock, but there’s a new cloudy, herbaceous DIPA pouring that’s worth the drive to the industrial train yard on California Street. The Katz Pajamas, released September 13, is flowery and silky soft. The Huell Melon and Lemondrop hops give it a juicy nose, and the beer leaves a honey-sweet mouthcoat with every sip. Broken Clock also has a new chocolate porter for those who prefer their beer filling and indulgent.

Bent Paddle Roof Rack Lager

Vienna lager, 5.7% ABV, 12 IBU

September is weird. One day, it’s sunny and exquisite. The next it’s November. Pairing a beer with this capricious month is difficult, but Duluth’s Bent Paddle have cracked the code with their new fall (ish) seasonal Roof Rack Lager. This Vienna-style lager tows the line between the sessionable, clean ales of summer and the malty warmers of fall. Deeply sweet but altogether crisp, it’s the beer you should reach for when you can’t decide whether or not you need a jacket.

