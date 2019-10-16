Local Suds: 5 Minnesota beers to drink in October

As we enter autumn, the world is shifting around us. It’s summer in the afternoon and winter at night. Trees are changing colors and going bare. The fucking president is whipping up dissent right in the middle of town. It’s enough to drive you to break your temporary vow of temperance.

Everybody needs a little consistency, and we know if there’s one thing that’s constant in the Twin Cities, it’s the churn of good beers every month. This October, quit your commitments and indulge in these five new beers instead.

Dock Start wit from Lakes & Legends. Jerard Fagerberg

Lakes & Legends Dock Start

White ale, 4.3% ABV, 14 IBU

It’s customary to garnish your witbier with a wedge of orange, but Lakes & Legends said to hell with customs with their tangerine white ale Dock Start. Sweet and pale, Dock Start combines all that’s good with the Belgian style and citrus, and at 4.3%, you can drink many without the worry of a bleary night. Dock Start is the latest in the Loring Park’s brewery’s limited series of tallboy four-packs, so you can grab yours at local liquor stores now (try Ombibulous).

Omni Brewing's the Next Episode double IPA. Jerard Fagerberg

Omni the Next Episode

Double IPA, 8% ABV, 45 IBU

A West Coast rap aesthetic for an East Coast IPA? In 1996, such a thing would’ve spelled death. Back in February, Omni Brewing released a pair of hazy double IPAs named after a Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre song, and now they’re back at it with the appropriately named the Next Episode. Omnio interprets the Chronic classic with a mix of Belma, Mosaic, and Cashmere hops, making this beer as inexplicably soft and fashionable as Childish Gambino in a velvet tracksuit. Topped with a big, peaking head reminiscent of an egg white cocktail, this is everything DDH double IPAs aspire to—it’s overloaded with hops, ostentatiously juicy, and incapable of taking itself 100% seriously.

In no particular order, the Freezebox mixed pack from Bauhaus, including their Vossiisdoss Kveik IPA, Pee-Wee Stout, Sno-Cal West Coast-Style IPA, and (standout) Bleatboxer. Jerard Fagerberg

Bauhaus Bleatboxer

Bock, 6.6% ABV, 22 IBU

Bauhaus Brew Labs just dropped four—count ’em, four—new beers in their Freezebox Mixed Pack. This lineup includes some fun fall/winter beers, including Vossiisdoss Kveik IPA, Pee-Wee Stout, and Sno-Cal West Coast-Style IPA, but the standout is Bleatboxer, a classic-as-Bauhaus-gets Bavarian strong lager. Sweet, rich, and malty, Bleatboxer honors Reinheitsgebot in a way that Bauhaus maybe never has. It’s remarkable to see what the fun-loving brewers accomplish when they play by the rules, especially if it’s the outlier. Bleatboxer will be on tap in Bauhaus’s Northeast taproom starting in January.

Beautiful Buzz from Invictus is "shoulder season" in beer form. Jerard Fagerberg

Invictus Beautiful Buzz

Blonde ale, 4.9% ABV, 25 IBU

Though not a new beer per se, Invictus’ summer seasonal deserves a revisit before it disappears for the year. The Blaine brewery took a steadily made blonde ale and mixed in lemon peel and honey from Bar Bell Bee Ranch, making for an above-par blonde that fits right in with this year’s fickle autumn. It’s roasty and warming for overcast afternoons and brisk and refreshing for those sunny Saturdays. A calendar-turning beer if there ever was one, plus it’s one of Invictus’ few canned offerings in the Twin Cities market today.

Broken Clock's Fade to Black black IPA. Jerard Fagerberg

Broken Clock Fade to Black

Black IPA, 7.6% ABV, 86 IBU

Could the time be right for a resurgence of the black IPA? Northeast’s Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative is betting on it with the Metallica-inspired Fade to Black. Basically an IPA/stout hybrid, Fade to Black is silky and chocolaty, but that warm sensation is cut by a burst of piney hops that comes through at the end of the sip. I was ready to write this beer off for bogarting the IPA name, but the swallow does right by the style, smacking you upside the head with a scraping IBU.



