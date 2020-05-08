Local distillers fund one million food bank meals, one bottle of sanitizer at a time

They even picked a new name for their merry mission, which entailed spread the opposite of contagion: All Hands MN. Through their intimate knowledge of alcohol’s germ-killing properties, All Hands switched gears (and facilities) to produce hand sanitizer for those on the frontlines, staving off some of the more dire shortages.

“Until now, we’ve been focused on bulk production and getting sanitizer to large organizations such as the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless, nursing homes and hospitals across the state,” explained Jon Kreidler, founder of Tattersall Distilling.

Kreidler continued to say All Hands’ focus has shifted – or perhaps, expanded – since that first phase of production, in which they created nearly 80,000 gallons of World Health Organization-grade sanitizer for over 2,000 community organizations and essential businesses, more than doubling their initial goal.

All Hands MN has produced a LOT (official measurement) of sanitizer since the pandemic arrived. Now some of it is making its way into your, um, hands. Courtesy of Slade Kemmet Media

Since then, All Hands has partnered with distributor Johnson Brothers and local grocers to meet demands on the customer side of things – without losing sight of the greater-good mentality that first launched this coalition between the distillers.

In this new, second phase, All Hands has released 60,000 bottles of sanitizer (priced at $12.99 per 32-ounce spray bottle). This time, they're making these available to the average Joe Schmoe. Starting today, May 7, customers will find them on shelves at Lunds & Byerlys, Cub Foods, Hy-Vee, and Kowalski’s throughout Minnesota.

In addition to the benefit of having, well, fewer germ-y surfaces in Minnesota (if purchased and put to good use*) All Hands announced they'll be donating proceeds from sanitizer sales directly to Second Harvest Heartland.

And assuming all 60,000 bottles sell? (Which they should, because we can never be too clean right now!) Second Harvest Heartland anticipates those funds will translate to one million meals for those in need.

“This is a perfect example of the creativity and shared effort it will take to get us through these tough times,” said Second Harvest Heartland’s Allison O’Toole.

So when next restocking on essential items, consider how much good could be done with being even cleaner, eh?

*Don’t inject their sanitizer. Don’t huff their sanitizer. And NO, don’t drink the sanitizer, even if it IS made by ultra-talented distillers.