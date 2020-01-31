Surdyk’s Sidebar is being constructed at 303 E. Hennepin Ave., the same address as the booze retail biz and its offshoot Cheese Shop. Speaking of the Cheese Shop, it's undergoing a total renovation, per Thursday's press release, including the addition of a walk-up window for coffee and treats.

But back to Sidebar!

The 60-seat "modern brasserie and bar" will be inspired by Surdyk’s Flights, the company's celebrated outpost at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. It's set to open this summer, perfect for the 34-seat rooftop patio that'll overlook Hennepin Avenue.

The menu will include dishes like steak frites, mussels, and frisee salad, plus bar snacks like cheese curds, burgers, and charcuterie. The "unpretentious craft cocktail" menu will highlight staff-favorite boozes; Surdyk’s wine wonks will pepper the "accessible" vino list with "unexpected varietals," and you better believe local suds will flow from the taps.

“As the fourth generation of Surdyk’s, my sisters and I have an 85-year legacy to continue,” Taylor Surdyk, who co-owns the shop with his siblings Melissa and Molly, says via the press release. “Our great-grandpa, Joe, opened Surdyk’s in 1934 right after prohibition. Our grandfather, Bill, helped to position Surdyk’s as the institution it is today. And our father, Jim, amped up the international wine program and opened the Cheese Shop. Sidebar will be our mark on the family business – we’ve been working on it for years to ensure it’s done right.”

Surdyk’s will remain open during construction.

Surdyk's last made headlines back in 2017, when the city penalized the shop for jumping the gun on Sunday sales. Ya know who has never thumbed their nose at our local liquor ordinances? Loverboy! Take us into the weekend, fellas.