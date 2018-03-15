Last week, Twin Cities institution Market Bar-B-Que announced it'll relocate to Northeast, and now another BBQ joint is on the way: Lipstick Pig.

The owners behind Eli's Food & Cocktails closed on the former Legends Bar & Grill building earlier this month, chef/co-owner Jeff Weber tells City Pages. Now his team is transforming the 7,052-square-foot space into Lipstick Pig. What can Northeasters expect at 825 E. Hennepin Ave.?

"Traditional, St. Louis-style barbecue -- spare ribs, smoked beef, seafood, chicken, and to-be-determined vegetarian items,” says Weber, adding that concept is still being ironed out. Lipstick Pig will serve up draft beer and draft cocktails.

"We’re gonna keep the same Northeast bar vibe -- meat raffle, pull-tabs," Weber says.

Oh, and that pork-tastic name?

“In the South, a lot of barbecue joints have catchy, fun names," Weber explains. "It just kind of stuck."

Following some light remodeling and the addition of a smoker, Lipstick Pig will open in late spring or early summer. It'll be the third jewel in Eli's restaurant crown, joining the adjacent Eli's East and the original downtown Eli's. All three spots are located along Hennepin Avenue -- neat!

Last July, we reported Legends was available for the asking price of $1.37 million. Opened in 1990, the sporty tavern was a trusty go-to for freshly ID'ed University of Minnesota students and neighborhood regulars.