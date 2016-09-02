Linden Hills Farmers Market Linden Hills Farmers' Market

Sep 4th 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Sep 11th 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Sep 18th 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

free

But then, there's also the farmer's market, which we love, even though it can put the over-thinking and over-planning right back into the process of getting food on the table.

Local Crate and Linden Hills Farmer's Market to the rescue. They've come together to create a vegan crate highlighting farmers direct from the Linden Hills market. And here's a bonus: This week's crate features vegan Korean short ribs by the Herbivorous Butcher.

Go online to choose a farmer from Linden Hills market, then choose a recipe, and Local Crate will package it and make it available for a $30 price tag.

They'll include an appetizer, dinner, and dessert for two people. You must pre-order via Local Crate by Saturday, September 3 (that's tomorrow) and pick up at Linden Hills Farmers Market on Sunday, September 4 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

It's a one-time purchase and does not require signing up with Local Crate. While supplies last.