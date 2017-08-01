Lift Bridge is giving away a sumptuous weekend in the exotic riverlands of Stillwater

Since the folks at Lift Bridge Brewery know that nothing makes people want to drink more than being in Stillwater, the Farm Girl Saison brewers are hosting an Instagram contest that’ll earn one lucky beerdrinker the chance to become intimately familiar with the site of Minnesota’s first state prison.

To enter, all you have to do is post a picture of yourself drinking the brewery’s Getaway Pilsner to Instagram, tagging the brewery and including the hashtag #LiftBridgeGetaway. Eligibility for the contest starts today and runs through August 15.

The lucky socialmediaite will win one car rental from Morrie’s Automotive, a $100 gift card to the Lift Bridge taproom, and a one-night weekend stay at Grandstay Hotel and Suites. A $100 gift certificate to swanky downtown Stillwater eatery LoLo American Kitchen rounds out the giveaway.

It's an attractive deal, especially when you consider that all you need to do to enter is take a selfie while you’re boozin’ around. Though some will still know Stillwater as the former residence of Michele Bachmann, it’s also a quaint riverside locale that’s a perfect setting for saluting the end of summer.

Especially if it’s on a brewery’s dime.