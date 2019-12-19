Lift Bridge Brewing and 93X to release specialty IPA benefiting veterans

The partnership just announced a refreshed, reimagined version of the “93X Brotherhood,” which first debuted in the spring of 2016. The American Lager, named for fans of the station’s morning show, had been found on liquor store shelves ever since… until now.

“We were doing a lager, which is a nice, lighter beer, but we decided to make this beer a little bit more craft-forward. Our main beer drinker is a craft beer drinker, so we wanted to do a take on an IPA, but have maybe a little bit less than super hoppy,” explained Brand Glynn, co-founder of Lift Bridge Brewing in Stillwater. “And because they call their morning show ‘The Half-Assed Morning Show,’ we thought it would be a great opportunity to play on that. Instead of calling it a session IPA, we’d call it a Half-Assed IPA.”

Expect the new brew to be exceptionally drinkable; it’s not meant to knock you on your… full ass. Glyn, who’s actually tried the session-IPA, says the beer has a “lighter malt body, and it features cascade hops [that] we dry hop with amarillo and citra hops,” which makes it nice and aromatic, but not bitter.

Beginning the week of January 13th, this new Half-Assed IPA makes its way out to the first bars and restaurants in draft form. Look for it to arrive on liquor store shelves by the six-pack, in 12-ounce cans.

“There may be some cans [of the Brotherhood lager] in the market for a little bit longer, but we’ll be replacing those with the new 93X Half-Assed IPA,” said Glyn, which means you should stock up on those while you can.

Lift Bridge will host a big release party for the beer on Saturday, January 18 at the Stillwater taproom, featuring Midwest All Star Wrestling matches and special giveaways for attendees in partnership with both 93X and 23rd Veteran.

As awesome as all this sounds, it’s that last detail that’s most important to so many involved in bringing this beer to market: A portion of proceeds all Half-Assed IPA sales are donated to 23rd Veteran, a locally-based organization dedicated to providing happier, healthier lives for veterans living with mental illnesses associated with PTSD and trauma.

“We’re hoping to raise over $5000 this year for that charity through the sales of this beer, and also building awareness for that awesome organization as well.”

So track down a Half-Assed IPA, toss back a whole one… and know you’re doing at least a little bit of good while you’re at it.