The bar owned by Julius DeRoma, unapologetic supporter of ex-Ku Klux Klan leader and white nationalist David Duke, reopened in early February, in an apparent attempt to capitalize on unwitting Super Bowl tourists.

On the second night of that endeavor, protesters arrived to display a "NAZI PUBS FUCK OFF" spotlight on the side of the building -- which seemed to be empty, anyhow; protesters were still there to watch the bar close around shortly after 9:00 p.m.

Apparently realizing Club Jäger's online reputation needs a boost -- try Googling it -- the bar has recently been the focus of an image-remaking campaign among supporters. But: supporters of what? Club Jäger's atmosphere, drinks, and service? Or DeRoma's right-wing politics?

Judging by the reviews suddenly popping up on Google Maps, the effort to rescue Club Jäger is as much or more about its owner as it is his business. Note how many of the reviews make explicit reference to DeRoma -- who is generally described as "great" -- despite prior reports, from bar regulars, that the owner was rarely around.

Read closely for the comment from Leeroy Jenkins (an internet meme), who evidently loves Club Jäger as "a black man" with a "boy cousin." Another reviewer's Google avatar is a man in a Nazi uniform.

As noted by one curious tipster, among the dozens of five-star reviews that appeared almost all at once, about a quarter of them had also given a five-star review to a particular law firm in Michigan. It's the law firm belonging to Kyle Bristow. Who's he?

Here are some sentences Bristow has published, via the Southern Poverty Law Center:

"Liberalism promotes sexual perversion —especially homosexuality and miscegenation — which debases the White race. Neither homosexuals nor interracial couples, after all, produce White children."

"By 1,500 B.C., half of the population of southern Egypt was of mixed blood, and by 688 B.C., societal progress had ended in Egypt."

The campaign to up Jäger's rating worked, to some extent, but its overall mark has started to drop again in recent days, thanks to a backlash response of negative ratings noting DeRoma's politics -- and that many recent positive "reviews" seem fake.

Feel free to peruse (or participate in) the back-and-forth, though the latest round of negative reviews are probably best summed up by this one.