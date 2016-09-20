Let's read the Yelp reviews bombarding Lonsdale's 'Treats Family Restaurant'

None, to be exact.

Now, feedback on the food joint is rolling in from Minnesotans and Yelp contributors across America -- even the globe. We have a sneaking suspicion a lot of these reviewers were inspired by owner Dan Ruedinger's idea of posting 'MUSLIMS GET OUT' on his restaurant's sign yesterday.

So does Yelp. Click on the Treats' page right now, and Yelp flashes a message warning that this business has "recently made waves in the news," and that people's reviews might have more to do with that news than their grub.

Maybe, maybe not. Take this reviewer, who at least couches her review in phrases that sound like they're about food.

This one? Probably more about the "Muslims get out" sign.

But look at this one: A direct reference to an item on a competing establishment's menu!

Here, again, someone writes about the offerings of Treats. Compliments them, even. Then things take a turn.

This one is almost entirely about food... until those last few words. Again, the food is compared to another joint's cooking -- though it's not exactly the kind of place that takes reservations.

Condiments are referenced explicitly in this review. So is the writer's wish that Treats will close its doors.

This guy is REALLY into Treats, even though he lives in far-off Las Vegas, Nevada. It seems he enjoys it for what food critics call an "Americana" approach.

This fella loves him some hot dogs, and says the only problem is how many people will be waiting in line for them.

This person is Yelp reviewing all the way from London, England. Note his usage of the lingo of the American alt-right, though. He'd fit right it in at Treats.

This guy lives in Georgia, but says the food "smelled wonderful." He decides to compare the scene to something by a famous American painter.

Norman Rockwell, huh? Maybe so.

At the moment, the Yelp page for Treats looks like something straight out of Jackson Pollack.