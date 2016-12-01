Let this Dean Martin crooner sing over your supper at Amore Uptown

The last time we checked in with Amore Uptown, the new iteration of the old Amore Victoria on Lake Street, they were doing a lot of things right by giving the neighborhood red sauce joint a much needed facelift and refresh.

It seems they’re thrumming along nicely now, and to up the ante, they're bringing in one of the top national Dean Martin impersonators this Saturday, December 3.

Born Matt Helm (but just forget about all that; he’s Dino to you), this crooner “brings the life and ebullient spirit of Dean Martin to every performance," says Amore owner Doug McNicoll, who's been planning the event since he opened back in February.

Helm has never performed in the Twin Cities before, and he’ll be putting you in a crooner-style daze with old classics plus some holiday faves. You'll be hoovering ricotta, mozzarella, and pesto while a shiny, apple-cheeked gentleman serenades your table.

Tickets for the show and a prix fixe four-course meal are $84, and available here.

For full details on the menu, go here.

A preview of the golden pipes: