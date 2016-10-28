Late-night food trucks get a test run in Minneapolis

The City of Minneapolis has taken note, and they have some plans to deal with said clusters. Plans that include parking restrictions, vehicle restrictions in certain areas, and a few other details far less interesting than this little tidbit: late night food trucks!



Until now, the food truck restrictions on downtown Minneapolis streets have bordered on draconian. Only on Nicollet Mall or Marquette, only between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Or, in private parking lots, and then only one truck per lot. These restrictions essentially relegate the experience of hot, drippy tacos running down shirtsleeves to office-types, who, let’s face it, have plenty of other options for afternoon sustenance.



What about the rest of us, bumbling out of a bar late at night, realizing we’ve forgotten to eat anything since noon? This is when America needs drippy tacos the most. It’s an unassailable fact. Not only will food take the edge off of the late night drunken hangries, it will undoubtedly add to the vibrancy of downtown and increase commerce.



So, in addition to the actual traffic flow restrictions (only limos, busses and taxis allowed to enter the restricted area on First and Hennepin Avenues around bar closing time, and parking restrictions on Third Street North -- stopping or parking will not be allowed after 11 p.m. on both sides of Third Street between Hennepin Avenue and Second Avenue North Friday through Sunday nights) food trucks will be allowed to operate on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., on First Avenue North, north of Sixth Street.



Here’s the bad news (because you know there had to be some): this weekend is only a pilot program. The city will evaluate how it went, and then will make a determination whether to have the trucks regularly in the future. So if you want late night street eats, don’t rest on your laurels.



Here are the list of scheduled trucks for each night:



Friday, October 28:

Sandy's Grill

Sasquatch Sandwiches

Purple People Feeder

Habanero Tacos

Pharaoh's Gyros

Gastro Truck

New Bohemia

Fabled Rooster

Xstream Cuisine

Saturday, October 29:

Pharaoh's Gyros

Brava

Del Sur Empanada

New Bohemia

Purple People Feeder

Fabled Rooster

Habanero Tacos

Wholesoul, Lavender and Sage

Gastro Truck

Sunday, October 30:

Habanero Tacos

Pharaoh's Gyros

Fabled Rooster

Xstream Cuisine

Sandy's Grill

New Bohemia

Chicks on Wheels