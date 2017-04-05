'Last Days at Nye's' captures final magical moments at the iconic Northeast bar

Gallery Grid 1/21 2/21 3/21 4/21 5/21 6/21 7/21 8/21 9/21 10/21 11/21 12/21 13/21 14/21 15/21 16/21 17/21 18/21 19/21 20/21 21/21

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of the closing of Nye's Polonaise Room, photographers Mike Madison and Steven Cohen are throwing a one-night-only photo exhibit with images from the final nights at the iconic northeast Minneapolis bar. Madison shared some of those photos with us ahead of "The Last Days at Nye's," which runs April 6 from 5-9 p.m. at Casket Arts; more info here.