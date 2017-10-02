Last chance to grab a burger at the Bulldog NE

But if you’re partial to a particular Bulldog burg, you’d better plan a visit before October 5, when the restaurant will shutter for a few weeks before reopening as Stray Dog.

Longtime chef Kevin Kraus is the man behind the new iteration, according to the Star Tribune, and the name is a nod to Bulldog NE’s split from the Uptown, Lowertown, and downtown Minneapolis locations. The restaurant hadn’t been related to the other Bulldogs for years but kept the name and imagery, a cause of occasional confusion. (We’ll warn you, though: Give “stray dog Minneapolis” a Google looking for more info on the new concept, and you’re about to encounter some very depressing results.)

Kraus recently bought the space from Amy Rowland, who owned Bulldog NE for the entirety of its 11-year run and told the Star Tribune that her decision to retire from the restaurant industry was bittersweet. “I put my heart and soul into that restaurant,” she said, “and it’s sad to leave it.”

The good news is that many of the standards -- the chicken and waffles, for example -- are sticking around, along with a handful of dishes that can be found at the existing Bulldog locations. Kraus said he’s planning to keep the menu approachable, while throwing a few less-common ingredients into the mix on the monthly special side. (Quince marmalade, anyone?)

Expect Stray Dog to be up and running by mid-October, with a grand opening to follow.