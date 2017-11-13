Last chance to eat at Como Dockside

The New Orleans-themed St. Paul restaurant, which opened along Como Lake in 2015, announced the closure on Facebook Friday, thanking diners for their support throughout this "fantastic experience."

The Creole kitchen and its adjacent events pavilion are located in a space owned by the St. Paul Parks Board, which means management has to pay 9 percent of monthly revenue to the city. That's roughly $100,000 annually, according to the Pioneer Press, which notes that the location has had its "ups and downs" these last few years. (Black Bear Crossings on the Lake, which Como Dockside replaced in 2015, ended its 14-year tenure there after a lease dispute with the city that ended in an $800,000 settlement -- one of the largest in St. Paul's history, according to Pi Press.)

“The Como Lakeside Pavilion has so much potential and hopefully the community has recognized the complete transformation of the facility since we took over as the management partner in 2015,” Como Dockside owner Jon Oulman, who also owns Amsterdam Bar and Hall in downtown St. Paul, said in a city news release last week. “We had hoped a year-round staffing model and upscale full-service restaurant concept would be successful at the facility, but unfortunately, due to seasonality of the facility and competitive labor market we could see that long-term we’d need to adjust -- and we felt a different vendor would be a better fit for this space.”

The last day of service will be Wednesday, November 22.

If you're angling to say your goodbyes before then, Dockside's hosting a five-course Fulton dinner this Thursday.