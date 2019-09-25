Last Call: New Bohemia's Lyn-Lake location ends its run this Sunday

Now, as of this Sunday, “New Bo” (as regulars and staff are wont to call it) in Minneapolis’ Lyn-Lake neighborhood will follow suit by shuttering, in what’s beginning to feel like dominoes cascading.

Over the years, the bierhaus’ Lyn-Lake outpost at Aldrich and W. Lake Street developed a fan base thanks to its airy atmosphere, open floor plan, their large tap list and a menu stacked with wursts ranging from classic to exotic, and those giant pretzels we loved. For devotees who can’t envision a life without fixes of the latter, the fast-casual chain still has three remaining outposts operating in Roseville, St. Paul and Golden Valley.

Admittedly, all of those options are significantly less walkable from Minneapolis, which now has zero remaining New Bos.

To those in the community who are primarily concerned with the here-and-now, we remind them to focus on the fact you’ll have until 10 p.m. on September 29 to visit your friendly bar staff at the Lyn-Lake location, where you can shower them with parting gifts *cough* tips.

No time like the present, eh?

New Bohemia Wurst+BierHaus

800 W Lake St, Minneapolis

612-331-4929