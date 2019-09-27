Last call: Lyn-Lake's New Bohemia location to end its run this Sunday

Now, sources close to “New Bo” (as regulars and staff are wont to call it) confirm the Lyn-Lake location in Minneapolis will follow suit by shuttering at the end of this weekend, in what’s beginning to feel like dominoes cascading for the mini-chain.

Over its years in business, the bierhaus’ Aldrich and W. Lake Street outpost cultivated a fan base thanks to its airy atmosphere, open floor plan, their large tap list and a menu stacked with wursts ranging from classic to exotic, and those giant pretzels we loved.

For devotees who can’t envision a life without fixes of the latter, the fast-casual chain still has three remaining outposts operating in Roseville, St. Paul and Golden Valley. Admittedly, all of those options are significantly less walkable from Minneapolis, which now has zero remaining New Bohemians within city limits, and will prove cold comfort to their cadre of Tuesday-Thursday trivia players.

Concrete details of the space's successors are still emerging, but to those in the community primarily concerned with the here-and-now, we remind you that you'll have through 10 p.m. on Sunday, September 29 to visit the existing Lake Street location, where you can gorge on exotic wursts (like rattlesnake rabbit jalapeño!) and shower the friendly bar staff with parting gifts *cough* tips.

New Bohemia

800 W Lake St, Minneapolis

612-331-4929