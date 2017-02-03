The owners say that startup debt simply overwhelmed them, and they have to throw in the old apron.

If you wish to place a custom order, they are accepting them until February 26, and they will also host a farewell party on the 19th (details below).

And, if you're willing to brave a little chill, head out to the Stillwater Ice Castles, where they are still vending their sweet treats until the castles melt away.

The official statement from the bakery:

"It is with a heavy heart we announce that after 6 years in business, Taste of Love Bakery will be closing its doors.

As a new business we have tried so hard to make ends meet. Debt accumulated while working through our startup years has continuously exceeded our means and because we have not yet been able to turn a profit, we are ineligible to secure a proper consolidation loan to set the business onto a better path. It is the hardest business decision yet to make, but to be responsible, we have to throw in our aprons and smile because at least we tried.

Over the past 5 years of being a retail bakery we have been blessed to train and develop so many wonderful employees and the impact will be forever celebrated. We introduced many amazing young people to the workforce, and helped talented cake artists and bakers master their craft. As a bakery family we have served a customer database of over 5,000. We are proud to have made 10,000 custom cakes and desserts and been the bakery of choice for over 400 weddings. Without the support of so many we couldn’t have made it this far. You have helped to build a neighborhood bakery - something that is fairly uncommon in today’s fast-paced world.

We have been blessed to serve each and every one of you and are so sad to say goodbye. Our mantra will forever be “Don’t cry because it's over, smile because it happened.” Thank you for your support over the years, we have truly enjoyed getting to know each and everyone of you and celebrating with you as often as we were able."

The bakery will be taking custom orders until February 26, and will host a farewell party on Sunday, February 19 from noon to 5 p.m.

Taste of Love Bakery

870 Dodd Rd., West St. Paul

651-321-4455

2042 Marshall Ave., St. Paul

651-321-4455

tasteoflovebakery.com