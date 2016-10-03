Lake Monster introduces cans, two new year-round beers

Flagships Empty Rowboat IPA and Calhoun Claw Pilsner will lead the way, but the big surprise is that Lake Monster will be releasing two taproom faves to ship alongside them.

First is Last Fathom Dark Lager, a Munich-style dunkel that blends a traditional German favorite with wild rice. A second IPA, Buddy Check Session IPA, will also be released. Coming in 4.5% ABV, Buddy Check is a crushable canoe beer that still maintains the big hops of a full-fledged IPA. Both beers will now be available year round.

“It has been in our plans since the beginning to start canning beer here in St. Paul,” Lake Monster founder and brewmaster Matt Lange says in a press release. “I’m very excited to add the session IPA and dark lager to our packaged product line and get these beers that have been popular in the taproom out to consumers across the Twin Cities.”

Like Steel Toe before them, Lake Monster is opting for 12-ounce cans versus the now-ubiquitous tallboy, meaning the Joe Six Packs of the world should be comfortable picking these four brews up from the liquor store. It’s a shame though because the label design is (much in the tradition of their taproom) gorgeously illustrated, and a larger canvas could’ve really accentuated the artwork.

Release date for the cans is listed only as “October,” so you should start seeing Lake Monsters’ sharp-lookin’ cans on the shelves of your local retailers sometime this week.