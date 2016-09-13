LaCroix Cocktails: 10 delicious drink recipes using your favorite sparkling water

Ever since the wholesome Wisconsin soda company was discovered by millennials, LaCroix has been a ubiquitous staple in the pop-culture diet. Twentysomethings bicker about its pronunciation. Brooklynites take selfies with it. Your Twitter explodes when an inflammatory Definitive Ranking of LaCroix Flavors article blips into existence. But we all wonder the same thing:

What’s the best way to get drunk while also enjoying some goddamn naturally essenced sparkling water?

Luckily, there are people who know the answer to this question. Namely, bartenders. We prodded some of the Twin Cities’ finest barkeeps to put together recipes centered on LaCroix flavors so that you — the thirsty, trend-happy cosmopolitan — could get a rightful buzz regardless of which flavor you’ve got rolling around the vegetable drawer of your fridge.

Passionfruit:

The Maid Who Stole My Heart

By Kellen Bongartz, Hola Arepa

An enigmatic LaCroix flavor taken to the Caribbean. Opt for a silver tequila so that the ample fruit flavors maintain control of this breezy refresher.

1.5 oz tequila

0.5 oz lime juice

0.5 oz grapefruit juice

0.25 oz simple syrup

3 oz Passionfruit LaCroix

2 dashes Bittercube Jamaican

#2 bitters

Combine all ingredients except LaCroix and shake. Strain into a collins glass with ice. Top with Passionfruit LaCroix. Garnish with a grapefruit peel.

Orange: Apples to Oranges

By Katy Dimick, Hola Arepa

Rich, spicy, and robust, this classy cocktail transforms one of the least appealing LaCroix flavors into a classic fireside sipper. Pairs well with a smoking jacket and a bearskin rug.

1.5 oz brandy

0.5 oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaço

0.5 oz simple syrup

0.75 oz lemon juice

3 oz Orange LaCroix

1 bar spoon AllSpice Dram

Combine all ingredients except LaCroix and shake. Strain into a collins glass with ice. Top with Orange LaCroix. Garnish with an orange peel.

French Mojito

Coconut: The Coconut Da-croix-i

By Trish Gavin, formerly of Handsome Hog and Brasserie Zentral

Finally, a reason to respect fans of Coconut. Forget those saccharine off-the-shelf drink mixes. A widely detested LaCroix flavor shows its value as the extra tropical twist on this better-than-the-classic daiquiri.

1.5 oz light rum

0.5 oz simple syrup

0.75 oz lime juice

2 oz coconut water

2 oz Coconut LaCroix

Combine in a collins glass or tiki mug with crushed ice and swizzle until incorporated.Top with a light float of Angostura bitters. Garnish with lime wheel.

Pamplemousse: La Colombe

By Trish Gavin, formerly of Handsome Hog and Brasserie Zentral

Half South American hammock fodder, half French delicacy, this re-engineered Paloma is a handsome pour. Opt for silver tequila to let the tart flavors sing.

1.5 oz tequila

0.5 oz agave syrup

0.5 oz lime juice

1 oz grapefruit juice

Combine all ingredients and shake. Pour in a collins glass. Top with Pamplemousse LaCroix and Bittercube Jamaican #2 bitters. Garnish with a grapefruit peel.

Lime: French Mojito

By Keith Mrotek, Norseman Distillery

Lime could be so easy, but Norseman’s beverage director makes LaCroix’s most utilitarian option into a no-muddle mojito that’s a bona fide sunsetter.

5 mL mint syrup*

15 mL lime juice

50 mL Norseman Rum

95 mL Lime LaCroix

Serve over crushed ice in a collins glass.Garnish with a sprig of mint.

*Mint syrup:

Boil 500 mL water with 40 g fresh mint leaves for 5 minutes. Strain off the mint water. Add 750 g of cane sugar to the hot water. Let simmer until sugar is fully dissolved.

Peach-Pear: Parisian 75

By Keith Mrotek, Norseman Distillery

Almost an epicurean take on the Lemon Drop, this effervescent punch of citrus is as delicate as the stemware it’s served in.

10 mL simple syrup

20 mL lemon juice

50 mL Norseman Gin

50 mL Peach-Pear LaCroix

Combine all ingredients except LaCroix and shake. Serve in a wine flute. Top with Peach-Pear LaCroix. Garnish with a dime-sized lemon coin.

Apricot: 7 Iron

By Adam Gorski, formerly of La Belle Vie and Eat Street Social

The barkeep behind two Twin Cities institutions pairs Apricot with dark liquor to create a complex highball that could easily double as a sore throat remedy.

1.5 oz brandy

0.5 oz honey syrup

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

2 dashes Bittercube

Jamaican #2 Bitters

Combine all ingredients and shake. Strain into a highball glass with ice. Top with Apricot LaCroix. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Cran-Raspberry: Treble Hook

By Adam Gorski, formerly of La Belle Vie and Eat Street Social

Green tea syrup elevates this three-ingredient cocktail to a sum greater than its parts. Just make sure every component counts — Gorski recommends splurging for Tattersall gin.

2 oz Tattersall gin

0.5 oz green tea syrup*

Combine in tall glass. Top with Cran-Raspberry LaCroix. Garnish with a lime wedge.

*Green tea syrup:

Brew green tea and strain off any leaves or remove tea bags. Add 1 part sugar to 1 part tea and bring to boil until sugar has dissolved.

Lemon: Avoid the Scurvy

By Kat Melgaard, the Rabbit Hole

Five kinds of liquor. Flavors ranging from sweet to citrus to herbal. A drink that shouldn’t make sense on paper but would fit perfectly on the Rabbit Hole’s adventurous drink list.

1 oz citrus vodka

0.5 oz gin

0.5 oz Tattersall Orange Crema

0.5 oz St. Germain

1 oz honey syrup*

6 oz Lemon LaCroix

Combine all ingredients except LaCroix in a collins glass with ice. Top with Lemon LaCroix. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

*Honey syrup:

In a large pot, boil water. Dissolve two parts honey in one part water.

Mango: Is This Melon?

By Kat Melgaard, the Rabbit Hole

A truly beguiling mix of basil, mango, and Besk (formerly Malort) comes off smelling and tasting like honeydew melon. A great way to prove to your drinkin’ buddies that alchemy does exist.

1 oz brandy

0.5 oz Letherbee Besk

1 oz basil syrup*

6 oz Mango LaCroix

Combine all ingredients except LaCroix in collins glass with ice. Top with Mango LaCroix.

*Basil syrup:

In a large pot, boil water. When the water reaches boiling, remove from heat. Holding the stalk, dip 0.5 oz of basil into the boiling water and hold for 5 seconds. Immediately dip basil into an ice bath and let stand for 1 minute. Lay basil on paper towels and gently pat dry. In a blender, combine the blanched basil and 8 oz simple syrup. Blend on high. Strain through a coffee filter.