All is not lost, now that Tanpopo, the beloved Japanese noodle institution, has announced its departure from Lowertown.



Kyatchi, the first all-sustainable sushi restaurant in the Twin Cities, located on Nicollet Avenue, will take over the former Tanpopo space in late summer, but keep your eyes peeled for a possible pop-up before then.

Thanks to the restaurant's proximitiy to CHS Field, home of the St. Paul Saints, the move is especially exciting for chef Hide Tozowa, an avid baseball lover (check out the baseball mural and assorted memorabilia at the Minneapolis location).



Tozawa's traditional Japanese menus include sushi, grilled meat and vegetable skewers, Donburi rice and vegetable bowls, and an assortment of small plates.

Expect Kyatchi to utilize ingredients from the neighboring St. Paul Farmers Market. Kyatchi’s award-winning hot dogs will also remain a key part of the menu, in case you don't get your fill within the stadium confines.



Opens late summer.



308 E. Prince St., St. Paul

kyatchi.com