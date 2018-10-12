Kiss your dreams of a Rabbit Hole reboot goodbye

The pair announced that their popular Koreatown-style Midtown Global Market restaurant would close in June. They'd moved to the Twin Cities "looking for adventure," according to their announcement, but as their kid got older and the end of Rabbit Hole's lease with MGM loomed, they "made the very hard decision to not renew."

It sounded like they'd be sticking around the Twin Cities, at least in the short term. Moroccan Flavors owner Hassan Ziadi planned to take over their space with a new full-service restaurant and bar called Ziadi’s Mediterranean, with Kim on board to design a cocktail menu featuring "fig infused unaged brandy" and a Moroccan-mint-meets-Southern-style-sweet-tea bourbon drink.

That had us assuming—hoping, anyway—that maaaaybe we'd get another restaurant from Kim and Kat.

But the sun, the surf, and the promise of home must have been too great; Eater Los Angeles reported earlier this week that the pair has moved back to California. And it's L.A. that'll get their new restaurant, the one we wanted.

Kim and Melgaard are coming to the coast with a new eatery, which shares a name with their first Midtown Global Market venture: The Left Handed Cook.

Ziadi's, meanwhile, is on track for a late October opening, according to a September report from the Star Tribune.