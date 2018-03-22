The team announced the news on Facebook earlier this week, saying, "with a heavy heart," that they've accepted an offer to sell the restaurant.

The last day of service will be this Saturday.

When it opened back in 2009, City Pages' Rachel Hutton dug Kings' laid-back, sandwich-and-a-snack vibe and "royally tasty menu," noting that for a wine bar, the place boasted a pretty impressive beer list. The spot was was popular with the neighborhood, too, taking home CP's readers choice award for Best Wine Bar several years running.

(It later changed ownership, according to Eater Twin Cities, and the menu angled away from standard bar snacks toward pho, dim sum, and assorted other pan-Asian fare.)

Eater reports that the new owners will still run a restaurant out of the address -- albeit, one with a new name and totally different food.

We've reached out and will have more on that for ya as soon as we know what's happening.