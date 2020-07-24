Kevin Garnett's amazing Bruegger's behavior, revealed

His deathless love for Minneapolis; his frightening competitiveness; his considerable acting chops; his shit-talking of the dude he'd like to buy a basketball team from; his willingness to pose for this photo.

And the reasons to stan KG just keep piling up, as we learned this week on Twitter.

On Tuesday, St. Paul biking/labor advocate Tom Basgen decided to wax nostalgic about his days as a Bruegger's Bagels worker in the mid-'00s. Specifically, about the Wayzata shop's "easiest, most patient" regular: 7-foot bagel fanatic Kevin Garnett.

I worked at the Wayzata Bruegger's and Kevin Garnett would come in all the time and would always order two bagels with strawberry cream cheese. He'd eat one before getting to the register where every time he'd say "One cream cheese bagel... haha just playin, I had two." — Tom Basgen, Mr. Tattersall Union Guy (@TomBasgen) July 22, 2020

The charming anecdote traveled far and wide across the internet, racking up 10,000+ "likes" from Wolves fans. Apparently, it even came across KG's feed.

Amazing. With a flurry of adorable emojis, Garnett screen-grabbed and confirmed the bagel story via Instagram.

Basgen has nothing but fond memories of his tallest, most famous customer.

"Kevin Garnett always tipped," he tells us, "and you are not encouraged to tip at a Bruegger's."

In other Garnett food news: Here's how the 15-time All-Star got the NBA addicted to PB&J.