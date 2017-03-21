Kevin Garnett got the NBA addicted to PB&J

We know the 15-time NBA All-Star is the historic face of the Minnesota Timberwolves; we know he's hyper-competitive and passionate, possibly to a terrifying fault; we know he's got a cuss mouth.

Here's something you (probably) didn't know: The retired hoops legend got the NBA addicted to peanut butter and jelly sandwiches!

So says the latest cover story from ESPN the Magazine, The NBA's Secret Addiction, a probing exploration of ballers dunking PB&J into their mouths at remarkable volumes.

The story leads with an apparently legendary tale about Garnett and his 2007-08 Boston Celtics. The team's strength and conditioning coach, Bryan Doo, remembers an unnamed Celtic complaining about his hunger. "Man, I could go for a PB&J," the player said, piquing the interest of KG.

"Yeah, let's get on that," responded Garnett, who scarfed the sandwich and went on to have a monster game. His post-game directive? "We're going to need PB&J in here every game now."

KG had not yet experimented with PB&Js as a pre-game snack, writer Baxter Holmes explains, but that soon changed. Doo began assembling 20 sammies per game, complete with coded lettering to signify the variations -- strawberry, grape, crunchy, etc.

"If Kevin didn't get his routine down, he'd be pissed," Doo tells ESPN. "Even if he didn't eat them, he needed them to be there."

Here's what happened next:

Anything is possible, indeed.

From there, an NBA-wide PB&J craze was born. As those Celtics signed on with new squads, they proselytized teammates, touting the basketball-boosting benefits of the sandwich.

You should absolutely fix yourself a PB&J and read the entire piece here.