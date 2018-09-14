Keg & Case market is finally open in St. Paul. Here are 5 things to know before you go.

(Remember the big reveal of the smoked-meat centric “Revival concept”?)

City Pages got a sneak peek at the renovated space and some of the vendors Thursday night. Here’s what you need to know about the Twin Cities’ buzziest new food venue.

5. You can work up an impressive sugar high



Sweet Science Ice Cream is scooping up organic, all-natural ice cream and sorbet (the employee behind the counter recommended berry crumble, and he didn’t steer us wrong). Rose Street Patisserie has a counter with chocolates and caramels. Spinning Wylde offers cotton candy in grown-up flavors like limoncello and honey rose. House of Halva is selling several flavors of halva, a Middle Eastern confection made with sesame and sugar. There’s even a little Bogart’s Doughnut counter for your brown-butter-glazed needs.

4. But there are some healthy options



In addition to their traditional sweets, House of Halva offers two sugar-free halvas. Green Bee Juicery serves raw, nutrient-dense fruit and vegetable juices—we particularly enjoyed the Classic, a blend of apple, lemon, and ginger.



3. Some of the food is very locally grown



Honey purveyor Worker B has a glass-walled hive on-site, so you can watch the bees in action. The shop also stocks honey from across the state, country, and globe. At Forest to Fork, a wild-food grocer, you can gaze through a glass enclosure at an assortment of mushrooms bursting out of towering stacks of substrate cubes. (this will either strike you as the coolest thing you’ve ever seen or kind of gross).

2. It’s a shopping destination, too



While much of the hype has focused on the restaurants and prepared food stalls, there are also some great items to bring home for later. K’nack is an old-school butcher counter with smoked sausages, bacon, ham, and charcuterie. Gazta & Enhancements sells local and artisan cheeses and accompaniments; Hobby Farmer has a variety of pickles (try the zesty beets) plus switchel, an apple cider vinegar-based beverage. Croix Valley Foods offers a selection of barbecue sauces and seasonings. And there are a few non-food vendors, too: Studio Emme is a modern floral studio; Evla Pottery sells pottery and abstract oil paintings; Hand Mod creates decor from reclaimed materials.

Stacy Brooks

1. Be sure to check out the view from the mezzanine



The food hall’s mezzanine level is occupied by Clutch Brewing Company, who’ll be serving a lineup of intriguing beers like Outta Style, made with barley, rice, maize, and oats; and Chrysalis, a “chai Infused RyePA.” Grab a pint, settle into one of the vintage-style couches, and watch the crowds and the mushroom farm below.

That not doing it for you? Find the full (and extensive) list of Keg & Case vendors here.

Keg & Case

928 W. Seventh St., St. Paul

kegandcase.com