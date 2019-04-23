Justin Sutherland's Pearl and the Thief lands a downtown Minneapolis address

In the last 10 months, he's appeared on Iron Chef and competed on season eight of Top Chef: Kentucky. He was named a managing partner at a St. Paul restaurant group that includes Gray Duck Tavern and Ox Cart Ale House. He's been a culinary consultant at the brand-new Allianz Field, where his own Lowertown restaurant—Handsome Hog—is among the stadium's partners.

Presumably, he also sleeps sometimes, though we can't confirm that with certainty.

Sutherland's latest bit of news is that Pearl & the Thief—the Stillwater restaurant he opened in 2018 but closed in December—has, as promised, found a Minneapolis address. Per a Monday press release, it'll land in downtown Minneapolis' Moxy Hotel, steps from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Conceptually, Pearl and the Thief will have the same feel its Stillwater iteration did—though this will be bigger than the original, with with floor-to-ceiling windows (and also guest parking). On the food side, chef Brandon Randolph is giving Pearl and the Thief's menu an update, though some of the southern-inspired food is sticking around. Expect an expanded oyster selection and a rebooted cocktail program with local beers and spirits.

The release contains the usual number of "happys" and "thrilleds" from the Pearl and the Thief and Moxy teams, who think the whole thing is "terrific," "perfect," and "amazing," among other adjectives.

They're shooting to open at 245 Chicago Ave. S. by the end of June.