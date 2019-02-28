On Thursday, we're thrilled to report that the popular eatery is already up and running once more. The back bar reopened Wednesday; regular dinner service resumes tonight.

"We cannot thank this community enough for the outpouring of love and support during this challenging time," a Facebook post from the restaurant reads. "Come dine with us this week and keep the positive momentum going strong!"

That's not the only slice of good news for Kim & Co. The locally loved chef was just named one of 2019's James Beard Award semifinalists for "Best Chef: Midwest" -- the third consecutive year in which she's received that recognition.

What are you waiting for! Go get yourself a Korean BBQ pizza!

(Well, wait until 4 p.m., actually, when Young Joni officially reopens for dinner service.)