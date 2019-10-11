Just announced: Local chefs will battle for glory in City Pages' Iron Fork 2019

This year it’s all about the pressure cooker!

In Iron Fork 2019: "Under Pressure," presented by Coldwell Banker Burnet, three local chefs and one amateur will take center stage in a fierce competition to see who can make the most appetizing dish incorporating beef, plus a secret ingredient provided by Kowalski's Market, created using only a pressure cooker!

This year’s chef competitors will include Stephanie Hedrick representing the Woman’s Club of Minneapolis, Brian Ingram of Hope Breakfast Bar, Brandon Randolph for PUBLIC Kitchen & Bar, and Vivian Aronson representing Minnesota Beef Council’s Amateur entrant.

As these all-star chefs perfect their dishes, an array of yet-to-be-announced bartenders from local watering holes will shake it out on the Jim Beam spirits stage, battling head-to-head for the title of ‘Top Mixologist’ in the Cities.

Culinary mastermind Chef Seth Bixby Daugherty of Real Food Initiatives and DJ host BT will emcee the savory event and crown 2019’s Iron Fork winners.

While the pressure cooking and bartending competitions rage on stage, an eclectic variety of cuisine from foods from Herbie’s on the Park, Ike’s, Nautical Bowls, Bap & Chicken, the Woman’s Club, Dino’s, Hope Breakfast Bar, and Clover Meadow Bakery will be available for event-goers to feast upon, when not indulging in samples of featured beers by Bent Brewstillery, wine from 7 Vines Vineyard, and cocktails provided by Jim Beam.

Your taste buds won't want to miss this!

Advance tickets available now here

Full event details on our Iron Fork 2019 Facebook page

Doors for VIP ticket-holders ($45) open at 6 p.m., granting early entry and access to an exclusive area with butler-passed samples, plus a private cash bar. Entry for those with General Admission tickets ($30) begins at 7 p.m. This event is 21+.

A portion of proceeds from Iron Fork: Under Pressure, Presented by Coldwell Banker Burnet, will benefit Second Harvest Heartland.

City Pages Iron Fork 2019: 'UNDER PRESSURE'

Thursday October 24, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Machine Shop

300 2nd St SE, Minneapolis

612-940-9647