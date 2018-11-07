comScore
Judd Apatow just got to Minneapolis, wants you to tell him where to eat dinner

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 by Emily Cassel in Food & Drink
Apatow and wife Leslie Mann pictured here in one of a shockingly low number of Judd photos available in our system

Time for another installment in City Pages' "Tell a Celeb Where to Get Food" series!

It turns out Judd Apatow is in town (Apatown?) for a gig at Minneapolis' Pantages Theatre. And he wants to know where to eat:

The guy who's written, produced, or directed at least one of your favorite comedies (The 40 Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Bridesmaids, Pineapple Express, Superbad, etc.) is here for The Midterms Tour, which marks his return to stand-up after a new-ish Netflix special put an end to his 25-year hiatus.

He already blessed one of us with the ol' quote retweet after they recommended some spots downtown, so perhaps he plans to stick around that area. But who can say? You might still have time to convince him to go get a burger at Matt's Bar!

Meanwhile, we here at City Pages would encourage Judd to drop by our offices, where we can treat him to an array of salty snack chips from the vending machine downstairs and show off our very good spec scripts.

