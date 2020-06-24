Lauded chef Jorge Guzman has just announced Minneapolis has a new dining destination on the horizon, and he’ll be its chef and co-owner. The name? Petite León.

“When my partners and I envisioned Petite León, we sought to create a restaurant that we would all want to eat at,” Guzman says via a statement released Wednesday morning, hinting at what changes diners can expect to find at the former Blackbird Cafe space, located at the corner of 38th Street and Nicollet Avenue.

But what does Guzman want to eat? Well, something of the utmost quality, to start.

The chef and native of Merida, Mexico, once ran Surly Brewer's Table and was a finalist for a James Beard “Best Chef Midwest” award. After Brewer's Table closed, Guzman moved on to become executive chef at La Crosse Distilling Co. before returning to the Twin Cities to host a pop-up restaurant, Pollo Pollo al Carbon, which serves Yucatecan-inspired fare.

In keeping with this professional depth and variety, Guzman describes Petite León as serving a harmonious blend of global flavors. Imagine feasting on dishes that blend together Mexican, Spanish, French, and American cuisines in an unpretentious, reinvisioned cafe-style environment, with a bit of sexy, low-light ambiance. To wash it all down co-owner and “bar man” Travis Serbus, most recently of Meteor Bar, will be serving classic cocktails.

“South Minneapolis is a growing, thriving community which combines small town comforts with big city concepts and ideas,” Guzman says. “We want to weave ourselves into the fabric of the community and give its residents a place that brings people together for delicious, carefully crafted meals.”

We, for one, are here for Guzman’s vision of adventurous creativity, tailored to the neighborhood. Bring on this little lion, please.

Petite León

3800 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis