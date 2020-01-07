Jesse Held's Earl Giles Distillery headed to northeast Minneapolis

Even if our ears could be playing tricks on us, news of a new cocktail destination on northeast Minneapolis' horizon seems to be true.

Word just arrived at City Pages that by the end of the year, 1325 Quincy Street will become home to Earl Giles Distillery – a 16,000-square foot, “all-in-one destination distillery, cocktail and dining experience.”

“It’s a dream come true for my business partner, Jeff, and I to bring this vision to life and continue to elevate the Twin Cities hospitality industry,” said Jesse Held, aka the ‘Earl’ of Earl Giles.

Up until this point, the Minneapolis-based elixir company, helmed by Held and Jeff Erkkila, has been known for creating (and selling) cordials and unique syrups.

The future Disney of Drink will have four main attractions spanning two floors (“main” and “mezzanine”), plus a sidewalk cafe patio and indoor garden for cultivating the botanicals used in their signature spirits, cocktails, and cuisine.

The distillery itself will produce, bottle, and can Earl Giles’ signature spirits, syrups and ginger beer within view of the cocktail bar/lounge. The adjacent cocktail bar will seat 165, plus a clutch of semi-private lounges for more intimate gatherings.

Earl Giles’ chef-driven kitchen plans to serve “Central American-inspired pizzas,” oven-roasted small plates, sandwiches and salads. From the get-go, the cocktail palace is being developed with private event spaces in mind, in hopes that Earl Giles can play host to any kind of business meet-up or social hootenanny one might imagine.

Held promises each guest an unforgettable handcrafted experience. We, frankly, were sold at “herby greenhouse”—admittedly a our own phrasing, but there’s time yet for Earl Giles to adopt it as official.

Earl Giles Distillery

1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis