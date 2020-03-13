James Beard Awards postponed due to COVID-19

Or maybe this is happening because there are few crowds worse to infect with a virus than the nation’s best contemporary chefs and icons of hospitality (who will return to various parts of the nation, feeding hordes of guests with their very human hands)?

Either way! The James Beard Foundation has just released a statement saying they’ve, “taken the guidance of the CDC, the counsel of our legal advisors and our Board of Trustees, and has worked closely with our partners to make the decision to postpone the annual James Beard Awards to summer 2020.”

This includes JBF’s Media Awards (originally scheduled for April 24 in New York City), the Leadership Awards (May 3 in Chicago), and the Restaurant and Chef Awards (May 4 in Chicago).

In addition to the postponement of the awards, events at the James Beard House, Taste America, and National Events throughout April have also been postponed. For a full list and the most up-to-date info on all affected events, check jamesbeard.org, or read the full statement here.

In coming weeks, Foundation officials will announce new dates for the ceremonies, and we’ll update as those are made public. Until that time, try to remember: This just means Ann Kim just gets to stay queen a little longer.