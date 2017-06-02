Few of the big new Italian restaurants are left standing. Il Foro, Parella, and Scena all shuttered in rapid succession. Only Italian Eatery and downtown Minneapolis’ Monello in the Ivy Hotel are still cranking along.

Does that mean that Jacques, the new restaurant in the newly renovated Marquette Hotel in downtown Minneapolis has a chance at surviving? Maybe.

June 5 will mark the restaurant’s opening, as well as the unveiling of the first phase of the hotel’s whopping $25 million renovation. Sneak peeks of the Jacques menu revealed seasonal pasta, pizzette, house made meatballs, veal osso buco served over organic white polenta from Anson Mills, and more.

The drinks program sounds thoroughly “northish”:

“From the sweet sensation of rhubarb in the Beebopareebop cocktail to the earthy, beet flavor of the Iron Range cocktail, guests will enjoy the flavors of the Northland. In addition, Jacques’ will feature classic French cocktails as a nod to its namesake, Pierre Marquette, and classic Italian cocktails to complement its Mediterranean inspired cuisine.”

On June 5 and 6, the general public is invited to check out the new restaurant from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for complimentary bites, beer, and wine. Or, June 7 through 9, enjoy happy hour from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the first beer or wine will be on the house.

Opens June 5.

710 S. Marquette Ave., Minneapolis

612-333-4545

marquettehotel.com