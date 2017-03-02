It's Women's History Month at Milkjam! Honor badass women via ice cream

So what better way to show how much they love her than by dedicating ice cream flavors to badass women? Actually, all of the staff at Milkjam will collectively honor their moms with an ice cream special each Sunday during the month of March, Women’s History Month.

That's not all. They've also renamed all the flavors in their ice cream case after a very special list of women, including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Her flavor? Malted vanilla with Caramel de Lite Girl Scout Cookies. Klobuchar picked it herself.

For the entire month of March, Milkjam will celebrate these kickass ladies of the past and present. Check out the rest of the list below -- you'll have to decide for yourself which woman you most admire, then head in to honor her via delicious, delicious ice cream. Watch Milkjam's Facebook Page for more details.



Notorious R.B.G (Ruth Bader Ginsburg)

Ilhan Omar

Frida Kahlo

Princess Diana

Rosa Parks

Kathy Bakkenist (special friend of Milkjam)

Julia Child

Ellen Degeneres

Beyonce

Gloria Steinem

J.K. Rowling

Jane Goodall

Michelle Obama

Meryl Streep

Chrissy Teigen (From the Milkjam crew: "Some people may disagree about her being on here but we like her style and she's bad AF!")