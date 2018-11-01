It's time for Iron Fork 2018, y'all. Here's who's competing.

...discounted Halloween candy.

But also, it means we're just one short week away from the Twin Cities' biggest annual culinary showdown: City Pages' Iron Fork.

This year, top local chefs will compete to see who can put together the best brunch-themed dish—the catch, of course, being that they'll have to use a secret ingredient revealed by The Wedge. Competing chefs include French Meadow's Samantha Jensen and Beth Fisher, Birchwood Cafe's Dan Schmit and Trevor Acker, Fitzgerald's Graham Messenger, and Chelle's Kitchen's Lachelle Cunningham.

And because it wouldn't be brunch without breakfast-y cocktails, we'll have bartenders from LUSH, FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar, Spring Street Tavern, Gluek's, Belle Ame Lounge, and B-52 Burgers and Brew throwing down on the spirits stage.

Come hungry, because your ticket doesn't just get you access to the competition—it also gets you food from dozens of restaurants. Sea Salt may be closed for the season, but they're serving up fresh oysters. Ten 01 Social's got a bloody mary consommé. There'll be chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits from Heritage Tea House. And the much-Instagrammed Nautical Bowls will be here with their beautiful smoothies. You'll also sample bites from Dino's Gyros, Pinstripes, Buzz Coffee, and so much more.

Your GA tickets get you all of the above and then some; VIPs can take advantage of early entry, plus access to an exclusive third level of the event space, a private cash bar (shorter lines!), and exclusive dishes and drinks from places like Rusty Taco, Boca Chica, and the Bad Waitress.

Sounds fun, right? It will be. And remember: It's but a week away.

Get those tickets here.

Iron Fork 2018

November 8

International Market Square

6 p.m. VIP entry, 7 p.m. GA entry

21+

More info: ironfork.citypages.com

RSVP on Facebook