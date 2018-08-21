It's official: After 15 years, Salsa a la Salsa's Nicollet Avenue location will close for development

But this taco tragedy is for real: After 15 years, Salsa a la Salsa's Nicollet Avenue restaurant will close, according to a Tuesday morning statement. You'll have to say your goodbyes by this Sunday, August 26.

Back in March, after word broke that neighboring Market Bar-B-Que and others would likely get booted following a proposal to redevelop their Loring Park block, we spoke with Salsa a la Salsa owner Lorenzo Ariza.

His hope then was that the restaurant might return to Loring Park after the new apartment building went in: "We feel part of the neighborhood, and we’re very welcome here. We want to stay here," he said at the time. "But the way things are, I don’t know ... At the end, we have the other restaurant at the Global Market, and we might just downsize our operations."

And that's exactly what's going to happen, from the sound of the statement, which asserts that Ariza is "looking forward to focusing on his Midtown Global Market location and his catering business."

“Change is always a good thing, and there is always an opportunity," he says.

Ariza also thanks the community, the media, "and every customer for their support in helping us grow over the past 15 years” in his farewell.

If you've a hankering for chile relleno or carne asada, find Salsa a la Salsa's central Mexican fare in the Global Market at 920 Lake St., Minneapolis.