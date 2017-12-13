It's happening: Pepitos will close at the end of the month

Since 2011, Pepitos owner Joe Minjares has been battling pulmonary fibrosis -- and those mounting medical expenses made it hard to keep the business up and running. In October, we learned that the south Minneapolis Tex Mex institution was behind on its taxes and suddenly without a liquor license. Minjares had to put his beloved restaurant -- along with the Parkway Theater next door -- up for sale. It sounds like Sonora Grill could take over the space.

Either way, we now know for sure that the end is nigh. Pepitos will close for good December 31, according to a Facebook post last week.

The news isn't all bad -- the Pepitos deli at 46th and Nicollet will remain open. And this is a bit of positive news, too: A subsequent comment from the Mexican grill promises, "Dad is doing well, thank you." The GoFundMe that was set up to support Minjares in October has raised more than $39,000, and an update on that page from last month promises that he's out of the hospital, off of oxygen, and spending his time eating French toast and watching sports with his grandsons.

You can still donate to that GoFundMe here.